Artsakh president holds meeting with The Halo Trust mission members – Armenian News

The president of Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) on Monday received representatives of The Halo Trust, an international NGO specializing in landmine clearance in post-conflict zones.

Arayik Harutyunyan congratulated the mission’s newly appointed chief, Miles Hotorn, on taking office, wishing him success in future work.

Arayik Harutyunyan praised The Halo Trust members’ vital role in carrying out sizable demining activities but also saving numerous civilians’ lives in Artsakh.

The organization’s outgoing regional director, Nick Smart, thanked the president for a warm reception and high-level cooperation between his mission and the government organization in Artsakh.

According to a press release by the office of the Nagorno-Karabakh leader, the meeting was also attended by Foreign Minister Masis Mayilyan.