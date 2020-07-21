Artsakh president hails American University of Armenia for various charitable and educational programs implemented in Artsakh – Panorama

Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan received on Friday vice-president of the American University of Armenia Ashot Ghazaryan.

President Harutyunyan considered important various charitable and educational programs having been realized in Artsakh for a protracted period with the participation of American University of Armenia, placing a special emphasis within this context on the reconstruction project of the main building of the Artsakh State University. President Harutyunyan noted that the Government is ready to continue and develop the established collaboration further on.

Vice-president of the American University of Armenia expressed gratitude to Arayik Harutyunyan for the warm welcome assuring that they are also interested in developing those relations and he is in Artsakh for discussing new projects.