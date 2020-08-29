Artsakh president got acquainted with the implementation of programs in Karvachar – Panorama

Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan checked out the town of Karvachar on Friday and got acquainted to the programs being performed in the local center.

As the Information department at the President’s Offie reported, the president the activities of capital restoration of a 17,5 km long roadway from Vardenis-Martakert highway to the local center, asked about the schedule of the asphalting activities. The accountable authorities of the professional business “Dorozhnik” LLC guaranteed the President that the activities will be released in the very first halfof September The task consists of activities of strengthening the bridges at that part of the roadway in addition to totally asphalting the main roadway of Karvachar.

Thereafter the President walked the local center, got acquainted to the activities of 15 apartment building building by implies offered by the Armenian neighborhood of Australia, 2 home districts with 48 apartment or condos being developed by state financing, a brand-new structure of the local center healthcare facility – by joint state and charitable financing, in addition to works of paving and taking apart of old ruins.

The Head of the State thought about crucial the programs being recognized highlighting that they have important significance for Karvachar.

During the see President Harutyunyan …