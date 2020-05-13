Artsakh president-elect names future parliament speaker, two ministers – Armenian News

President- choose of Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) Arayik Harutyunyan has actually revealed the names of the nation’s future parliament speaker and also two closet ministers.

The leader of the Free Fatherland event required to Facebook after his political group’s joint session with the Christian-Democrats to reveal the end results of a secret ballot.

He claimed that Artur Harutyunyan got a bulk of ballots to lead the nation’s National Assembly.

Eleonora Avanesyan, a participant of Free Fatherlands, was backed as a prospect of the politicAL intrigue’s assistant in parliament.

Harutyunyan included that the political allliance all sustained the candidateship of Karen Danielyan (presently the principal of the governmental team) for the priest of education and learning, scientific research society and also sporting activities and also the candidateship of Aram Sargsyan – as the priest of city advancement.