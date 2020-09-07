Artsakh president: Dana Mazalová always stood out by what defines a professional journalist – Panorama

President of the Republic of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan on Monday issued a condolence message on the demise of Czech lawyer, renowned journalist Dana Mazalová. The message reads:

“I learned with deep sorrow the news on the passing of Czech lawyer, renowned journalist Dana Mazalová.

Having visited Armenia and Artsakh and being on the ground during the Artsakh liberation war, Dana Mazalová reported and shed light on the Azerbaijani-Karabakh conflict, raised her voice and provided objective, evidence-based information on diverse international platforms on the events which occurred in Artsakh.

Dana Mazalová always stood out by what defines a professional journalist – principled stance and impartiality.

I extend my sincere condolences to the family and friends of the deceased and share their grief.”