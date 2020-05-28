Artsakh president, Armenian deputy PM meet in Yerevan – Panorama

Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan met with Armenian Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan in Yerevan on Thursday, May 28, the presidential press service reported.

The officers to begin with exchanged mutual congratulations on the vacation, then in the type of working discussions they touched upon the steps to make the present cooperation in monetary and financial spheres extra environment friendly, in addition to finishing up joint actions in the present socio-financial state of affairs created by the coronavirus pandemic.

President Harutyunyan highlighted that the principle focus ought to be placed on meals safety points, as the top of the worldwide wrestle geared toward overcoming the posed problem nonetheless stays unsure.