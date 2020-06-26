Artsakh president: Armenian army real deterrent to Azerbaijani aggression – Panorama

Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan on Friday visited the Defense Army’s Tigranakert training ground and watched the stage of combat shooting exercises of the military tactic maneuvers with the involvement of numerous military units of the Artsakh army, his office reported.

The Artsakh leader, accompanied by Defense Minister Jalal Harutyunyan, got acquainted with domestic and foreign production sights used in the Defense Army, the recently complemented communication and video surveillance means, and their technical capabilities. Thereafter, the president followed the demonstration training of the Defense Army’s Special Purpose Division.

Arayik Harutyunyan expressed gratitude to the army’s command staff for organizing the military maneuvers on a top level underlining that the outcomes demonstrated through the maneuvers once more prove that the real deterrent to the aggressive behavior of the adversary’s military-political leadership is the Armenian Armed Forces.

Chief of the General Staff of the Armenian Armed Forces Onik Gasparyan and other officials also attended the military exercises.