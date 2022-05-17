The President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan signed the Law on Amendments to the Law on Temporary Disability and Maternity Benefits, the Amendments to the Law on the Implementation of the Labor Code of the Republic of Armenia 2004 in the Nagorno Karabakh Republic, and the Law on Trade Services. Amendments to the Law on Making Amendments, Amendments to the Law on Accounting of Public Sector Organizations, Amendments to the Law on Procurement, Amendments to the Law on Legal Regime of Martial Law Amendment to the Law on Compulsory Enforcement, Amendments to the Water Code, Amendment to the Law on Higher Postgraduate Professional Education, Amendment to the Law on State Non-Commercial Organizations to do The laws of the Artsakh Republic.