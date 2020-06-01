Artsakh president appoints new ministers – Panorama

Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan signed a variety of decrees to nominate new ministers on Monday, June 1.

In explicit, Levon Grigoryan has been appointed Artsakh Minister of Economy and Industrial Infrastructures.

Vahram Baghdasaryan has been chosen as Artsakh Minister of Finance.

David Poghosyan has been appointed Chairman of the Artsakh State Revenue Committee.

On the identical day the Artsakh chief accredited the federal government’s selections, in line with which Edgar Harutyunyan has been launched from the place of Head of the Martakert Regional Administration upon his personal request.

Hayk Bakhshiyan is ready to switch him within the publish.