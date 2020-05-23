Artsakh president announces free university education from September – Panorama

Artsakh President Arayik Harutyunyan despatched a congratulatory deal with to the college graduates in reference to the “Last Bell” occasion. As the Information Department on the President’s Office reported, the message learn partially:

“This year the pandemic has, unfortunately, undermined us holding the solemn event of the “Last Bell”. I am confident that the disappointment caused by this situation will not prevent each of you from doing your best to achieve the set goals. Don’t forget that every crisis is also an opportunity.

After graduating from the school, an important phase is getting started in your life when the knowledge level and skills will be the criteria of quality and productivity. Thus, whatever profession you would choose, you should become a leading specialist in your sphere.”

The president subsequent stated that as promised in the course of the marketing campaign, beginning from the primary of September, the upper education can be free. “But I want to emphasize once again that the state will set up strict requirements for the quality of education. Therefore, you should study well and continuously improve yourselves,” Harutyunyan added.