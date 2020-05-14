Artsakh parliament speaker lays down mandate – Armenian News

The speaker of the Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) National Assembly has introduced his choice to put down his mandate.

Ashot Ghulyan, who leads the Democratic Party of Artsakh, has submitted his discover to the Central Electoral Commission.

In a public put up on Facebook, the celebration’s spokesperson, Anush Ghavalyan, stated Ghulyan had repeatedly earlier voiced his plan to not be a part of the parliament of the seventh convocation.

The second Armenian republic held nationwide polls on March 31 to elect a brand new National Assembly and a president. The Free Motherland-UCA alliance gained the bulk seats within the 75-seat parliament. The Free Motherland chief, Arayik Harutyunyan who earlier served because the nation’s prime minister, led the April four run-off with 88% of votes.