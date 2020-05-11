Artsakh parliament speaker hosts Armenian opposition parliamentary group members – Armenian News

President of the Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) National Assembly Ashot Ghulyan has acquired opposition lawmakers from the Bright Armenia social gathering to debate inter-parliamentary cooperation affairs.

Hailing the company’ go to to the second Armenian republic, Ghulyan congratulated them on the May 9 ‘triple victory day’. He extremely praised the inter-parliamentary ties, expressing hope for his or her future deepening, particularly on the extent of factions and committees.

Mane Tandilyan, a member of the opposition Bright Armenia faction in parliament, additionally praised the excessive stage dialogue, stressing the significance of strengthening the unanimous place on the unresolved Nagorno-Karabakh battle.

Thanking the speaker for the reception, the social gathering’s chief, Edmon Marukyan, praised the previous years’ profitable partnership, which he mentioned should develop and be additional upgraded. He additionally extremely appreciated Ghulyan’s position within the accomplishment of democracy and growth of inter-parliamentary ties.

According to an official press launch summing up the assembly, the edges additionally mentioned the actions in direction of eradicating the COVID-19 affect.

The dialogue was additionally attended by Vahram Badalyan, a deputy president of the Nagorno-Karabakh National Assembly, and Artur Tovmasyan, a member of the Fatherland faction.