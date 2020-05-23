Artsakh parliament speaker held meetings with candidates of the recent elections – Panorama

Speaker of the Artsakh National Assembly Arthur Tovmasyan had meetings on Saturday with the nation’s political forces and the candidates who participated in the 2020 presidential election.

As the press division at the parliament reported, the objective of the assembly is the improvement of alternatives for cooperation between the political forces and the candidates operating in the presidential elections inside the framework of the Republic President’s message of solidarity and tolerance.

During the meetings Tovmasyan famous, that, regardless of political opinions, cooperation needs to be maintained for the profit of the nation’s welfare and improvement. He additionally touched upon points of nationwide significance, reminiscent of the Artsakh difficulty, the Armenian Genocide and the safety of the nation, the widespread place and joint work of the political forces.

The Speaker expressed readiness to actively cooperate with the nation’s Foreign Ministry in legislative and parliamentary diplomacy and on the points of mutually useful cooperation with completely different nations.