The representatives of the Human Rights Defender of the Artsakh Republic visited the families who had been displaced from the Khramort community of the Askeran region and settled in the village of Aygestan.

Responding to the previous post of the Human Rights Defender, within the framework of the visit, the psychologists of the “Empathy” mental health center operating in Artsakh also joined the representatives of the Human Rights Defender.

The ombudsman’s representatives observed the living conditions, food, and psychological condition of the displaced families temporarily residing in the village of Aygestan: women, children, the elderly.

The IDPs’ staff were informed about the relevant programs of the Government in the current situation, aimed at alleviating their social-psychological situation.

The registered issues were presented by the Defender to the state authorized bodies.