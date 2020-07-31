Artsakh Ombudsman receives the newly appointed head of ICRC Stepanakert Office – Panorama

Artsakh Republic Ombudsman Artak Beglaryan received on Friday the newly appointed Head of the Stepanakert Office of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) Mission Bertrand Lamon. As the Ombudsman’s Office reported, during the meeting the parties discussed joint programs implemented in the scope of bilateral cooperation and exchanged views on agenda issues.

Ombudsman Beglaryan attached importance to the current level of cooperation between the ICRC Stepanakert Office and Artsakh Ombudsman’s Office, especially in the context of the Covid-19 pandemic and the Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict. Beglaryan thanked ICRC for the readiness to provide comprehensive humanitarian assistance to the population of Artsakh.

Bertrand Lamon, in turn, briefed the Ombudsman on the planned programs of ICRC in the republic, expressing readiness to exert efforts to expand the scope of cooperation.