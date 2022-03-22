“When we say ‘peace agenda’, is that peace formulated?” Tevan Poghosyan, a former member of the National Assembly, asked a question during the discussion on “What is offered and threatens Armenia?”

“Have you asked the three peoples that you say peace, what do you understand, because peace can be different for the people of Armenia, different for the people of Artsakh, for Azerbaijan, it is clear that it is different.” In this regard, he reminds the research and analysis conducted by his organization, the International Center for Human Development, in 2007-2008, that there is no common perception even in terms of any word.

Speaking about the negotiation process, Tevan Poghosyan again asks the government what you will offer to the negotiations. If the current government or any pan-Armenian initiative announces that it is going to negotiate by proposing Artsakh with a population of 200,000 by 2030, Tevan Poghosyan will forgive all his previous sins, because having such a basis, we will be beneficial in the future. And if there are no such initiatives, he is convinced that whatever weapon we acquire, it will be useless in the future. The example of “Iskander” is a witness.

Noting that the people of Artsakh want to stay in Artsakh, preserve Artsakh, and urges politicians to be careful in their statements about selling Artsakh, at least to put a comma and continue that there are forces that will not allow it.

Tevan Poghosyan considers what is happening in Artsakh today, the explosion of the gas pipeline, etc., as a planned policy pursued by Azerbaijan against Armenia and Russia, as they do not have Artsakh. In this regard, he considers the attitude of the Armenian authorities towards the problem remarkable.

“Artsakh needs care today. What kind of zero empathy I have for the Russian-Ukrainian conflict, or for any conflict, is the impression that the population of Armenia has the same empathy for the people of Artsakh. “Zero care, zero concern, zero everything, starting from state institutions,” the politician said, adding that due to weather conditions, the roads to Artsakh are now closed, but even how do we treat this problem? and an additional concern that we treat the closed roads of Syunik in the same way. He recently returned from Artsakh and traveled from Stepanakert to Yerevan in 48 hours.

Tevan Poghosyan referred to the hearings organized in the RA NA yesterday, in which the deputies of the Artsakh Parliament also took part. The politician was indignant that instead of making the participation of the parliamentarians of the Republic of Azerbaijan in those hearings the main agenda and thus forming a national agenda, we started talking about the fact that they were the worst hearings ever organized.

He also notes that Armenia, in fact, does not look for ways to solve many existing problems, no problems are set, no solutions are offered. He offers to accept Artsakh as a base with a population of 200,000 by 2030, the thesis, because Avo’s words are relevant. “If we lost Artsakh, we will turn the last page of Armenian history.” He regrets that for Russia and Ukraine the demonstrations are more crowded than the demonstrations near the international diplomatic missions for the humanitarian crisis in Artsakh or for the internal political struggle. In his impression, too, the RA state institutions have nothing to do with the interests of the RA or the Armenian nation and he thinks that if they go to some negotiations, they do not go voluntarily.

Nelli GRIGORYAN