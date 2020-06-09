Artsakh National Assembly elects prosecutor general – Armenian News

The National Assembly of Nagorno-Karaabakh (Artsakh) on Tuesday held a voting to elect a prosecutor general.

Pursuant to the procedures prescribed by the nation’s Constitution, Speaker Arayik Lazaryan launched the one nominated candidate, Mher Aghajanyan, who later delivered a keynote tackle to elaborate on his proposals. Aghajanyan promised to make sure publicity and transparency of labor whereas respecting additionally the confidentiality precept and presumption of innocence. He added that he had developed his program counting on the parliamentary factions’ proposals.

According to an official press launch by the Nagorno-Karabakh National Assembly, Aghajanyan obtained an awesome majority of votes (30 votes “in favor” and three – in opposition to) to go the nation’s Prosecutor General’s Office.

He subsequently took an oath as prescribed by the parliament’s Rules of Procedure.