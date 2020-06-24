Artsakh MP Hovik Jivanyan’s powers terminated – Panorama

Guided by Article 138.2 (Paragraph 2) of the law on the Rules of Procedure of the National Assembly, the Artsakh parliament speaker on Wednesday signed a protocol on the termination of parliamentary powers of MP Hovik Jivanyan, Deputy Chairman of the Standing Committee on State and Legal Affairs and an associate of the Free Homeland-CMD faction.

The protocol has been submitted to the Central Electoral Commission of the Artsakh Republic, the parliament’s press service reports.

The resignation is considered accepted from the moment of the publication of the protocol.

Earlier on 16 June Speaker Artur Tovmasyan made an announcement of Hovik Jivanyan’s resignation.

The lawmaker tendered his resignation on 15 June.