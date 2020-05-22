Artsakh Ministry of Health acquires 77 thermal foggers – Panorama

As half of efforts to fight the novel coronavirus, the Artsakh Ministry of Health has acquired 77 thermal foggers, 7 of which have been donated.

The machines had been distributed to the nation’s medical amenities beneath the ministry, Stepanakert municipality, Artsakh Ministry of Defense, the State Emergency Service and the regional administrations to hold out mass disinfection if vital, the Artsakh Information Headquarters experiences.

The ministry has additionally been supplied with disinfectants and preservatives.