Artsakh military spokesman steps down after over 25 years of service – Panorama

Colonel Senor Hasratyan has actually resigned as Artsakh military spokesman after more than 25 years of service, he stated in a Facebook post on Friday.

“Today, on 7 August, after more than 25 years of military service, I am leaving the post of Head of the Information and Public Relations Department of the Artsakh Armed Forces and demobilizing from the ranks of the Defense Army,” Hasratyan composed.

” I am entrusting to pride, because I have actually served in an army that has actually passed the method of its development and facility in parallel with the remarkable triumphes in active military operations, continuing to satisfy the spiritual objective of safeguarding the homeland with honor today.

” I am inclined to think that whatever that has actually come to life throughout my period as an outcome of the truthful and devoted work of lots of my fellow servicemen participated in the military details field, has a modest contribution to the complete performance of our nation’s defense system. At the very same time, I reveal my appreciation and gratitude to all those with whom I have had the honor of communicating on our expert front over the year,” the post read.

He likewise applauded the Artsakh army leading brass and retired generals and thanked all his associates for a “joint conscious and meaningful journey”, wanting them all the very best.

