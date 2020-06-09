Artsakh makes wearing masks compulsory in closed public spaces – Panorama

Artsakh Republic Commandant, State Minister Grigory Martirosyan signed new decisions tightening the rules targeted at minimizing the danger of spread of the novel coronavirus “COVID-19” in the republic.

According in their mind, wearing masks becomes mandatory in closed spaces, public places along with other crowded websites, during funerals and in public transport.

According to a different decree, rapid response groups will be formed to coordinate and monitor the anti-epidemic measures in the country to avoid the spread of the illness.