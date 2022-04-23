"Artsakh lives with Charents and his works" | Morning:

The results of essay competitions dedicated to the 125th anniversary of Yeghishe Charents’s essay on “My Hero” were summed up today at Stepanakert Mesrop Mashtots University.

Both schoolchildren and students participated in the essay competition. The first place in the essay competition was taken by Vova Arzumanyan from Yerjan State Institute of Theater and Cinema, the second place by Sara Margaryan from Mesrop Mashtots University, and the third place by Arina Grigoryan from the 10th “a” grade of Martakert Vladimir Balayan Secondary School.

In a conversation with Aravot.am, the vice-rector of the university, Ph.D. Alisa Baghdasaryan mentioned that the essay contest is dedicated to the vivid memory of the heroes who became heroes in the 44-day war. Speaking about the recitation contest, Alisa Baghdasaryan said that 19 students participated, who presented Charents’s poems in a unique way.

“It is welcome that the participants presented Charents’ works in all three languages,” Alisa Baghdasaryan added.

Arsen Petrosyan from Stepanakert School No. 7 took the first place in the recitation contest, Mariam Tonyan took the second place, and Sofi Hovsepyan from Stepanakert School No. 8 took the third place.

It should be noted that five participants of the competition were awarded a special prize by the rector.

According to Zarine Sarajyan, Candidate of Philological Sciences, Associate Professor, member of the jury, each generation discovers Charents’s works in a new, new light, always seeing current problems, the best ways to solve those problems with Charents interpretation.

“Today, in these difficult times, it is very important to organize such events, to refer to Charents is of vital importance. “This event also proves that Artsakh lives with Charents and his works,” said Zarine Sarajyan.