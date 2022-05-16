Genesis Armenia Brain Center / Foundation 2022 A large cultural festival will be organized in Artsakh on May 19-28, 2012, within the framework of which theatrical performances, film screenings, open national dance lessons, cultural discussions, and a large military-patriotic concert will take place.

The direct sponsor of the festival entitled “Artsakh Lives” is Samvel Vardanyan, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Genesis Armenia, together with his wife Anna Dadasyan. The cultural festival will take place under the auspices of the State Minister of the Artsakh Republic Artak Beglaryan.

The aim of the festival is to give a new breath to the cultural life of post-war Artsakh, to strengthen the belief in one’s own strength, to promote the awakening of spiritual values.

On May 19-24, the actors of the Hamazgayin Theater will be in the cities of Stepanakert, Martakert, Martuni, Chartar և Aghavno communities. On stage will be the performances “On 44 Degrees”, “Sako from Lori”, the children’s play “The Striped”, then in all the regions the actors will have meetings-discussions with state structures, figures interested in culture and the audience.

Within the framework of the festival, the film “The Olympian” by the honored cultural figure of the Republic of Armenia Davit Sahakyants will be shown in Stepanakert for the first time, which will be followed by a discussion on art, cinema and animation.

Director, actor Ara Gorgyan will give a mono-performance “On the harm of tobacco”.

Mihran Kostanyan, a participant in the last Artsakh war and a choreographer, will hold open national dance lessons in different regions of Artsakh for 4 days.

On May 28, the day of the First Republic, the festival will be summed up with a big concert program of military-patriotic songs, for the first time since the war. RA Honored Artists, folk singers will perform.

Genesis Armenia is a non-partisan initiative, a think tank / foundation, whose goal is to consolidate the pan-Armenian intellectual potential, to turn that potential into financial and economic investments and serve it in the service of the national interests of the Armenian people through sensible, substantive and long-term strategic plans. Genesis Armenia unites the Armenian intellectual potential in the fields of international relations, security policy, economy, business, industry, technology, education, culture, healthcare and environment, combining the research capabilities of our compatriots, world relations, and logistical opportunities.

