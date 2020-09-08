Artsakh lifts entry and exit restrictions – Panorama

The Artsakh government is removing the restrictions on entry into and exit from the country.

Artsakh citizens are no longer required to obtain the commandant’s permission to leave the country, the Artsakh Information Headquarters said.

The mandatory rule of being tested for COVID-19 upon entering the country is also lifted.

However, people will continue to undergo temperature checks and other external examinations upon entering the country.

Artsakh Minister of Territorial Administration and Development, Commandant Zhirayr Mirzoyan said that the reason for lifting the restrictions is the recent significant decline in daily new coronavirus cases recorded in Armenia.

At the same time, he called on Artsakh people and those visiting the country to exercise vigilance and strictly follow the safety rules.