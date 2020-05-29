Artsakh leader warns Aliyev against using language of force – Armenian News

The president of Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) has responded to the Azerbaijani leader’s current assertion describing the use of force as an more and more strengthening world precedence.

In a stay deal with, Arayik Harutyunyan criticized the menacing comment by a high state determine as “politically incorrect”, affirming on the similar time his unwillingness to sound offensive.

Harutyunyan mentioned he finds the type of rhetoric as an try by Ilham Aliyev to connect a worldwide precedence to the force issue. “Is that to say you have opted for resolving the issue through force, Mr. Aliyev? We are ready, and I would like to give you my assurances that the outcomes are clear to us. What you had in [19]94 is awaiting you also today; never dare to use the language of force to talk to us,” he added.

Addressing Aliyev’s second assertion, describing the Armenian capital as an previous Azerbaijani metropolis, Harutyunyan known as for “correcting the historical inaccuracies”, which he mentioned can be “detrimental for Azerbaijan”.

He additionally reaffirmed the willingness of reaching a negotiated settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh battle, outlining the preconditions to the so-known as “phased settlement” plan. “First, recognition of the right to self-determination, second, acceptance of security guarantees and only afterwards negotiation. There will be no other option,” the president mentioned.