Artsakh leader ‘tests negative’ for COVID-19 – Armenian News

The president of Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) is protected from the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), his spokesperson confirmed on Monday afternoon shortly after the outcomes of the Polymerase chain response (PCR) check had been made out there.

“Arayik Harutyunyan’s PCR (COVID-19) test result has arrived. I have the pleasure to state that it is negative. The president is now at work, actively continuing his duties,” Vahram Poghosyan mentioned on Facebook.

Harutyunyan was examined for COVID-19 after the Armenian prime minister, Nikol Pashinyan, mentioned in a Facebook stay earlier at this time he and his household had contracted the virus.

The two officers had their newest assembly in Yerevan.