Artsakh leader, Armenian education minister meet in Stepanakert – Panorama

Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan on Tuesday hosted Armenia’s Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sports Arayik Harutyunyan in Stepanakert, the presidential office reported.

Highlighting the degree of cooperation involving the partner structures, the Artsakh leader underlined that the coordinated consistent work of the two sectors having the same educational system is an imperative and in this context the involvement of Artsakh specialists in the discussion stages of reform programs is of great significance.

According to the president, the down sides, existing in the educational sphere in the result of the pandemic, created new challenges that require novel approaches for finding alternative solutions.

The Armenian minister expressed his appreciation to the Artsakh president for warm welcome noting that the issues raised will be positively included on the agenda of the joint working discussions involving the two structures.

Artsakh Minister of Education, Science and Culture Lusine Gharakhanyan also took part in the meeting.