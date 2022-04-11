Artsakh is the last bastion of fading sovereignty of Armenia; this is not an exaggeration, stated the press secretary of the “Homeland” party Sos Hakobyan.

“Many people have a misconception that as a result of” smashing “Artsakh’s Nagorno Karabakh issue, we will live more easily and peacefully between Azerbaijan, which is three times more populous than us, and Turkey, which is 20 times more populous.

This devastating “wrong conclusion” comes from the misconception that it is possible to live in this region without fighting for one’s place under the sun by drinking wine, drinking beer on Saryan, whispering on North Avenue. “And the opinion is wrong because of another initially false thesis that the enemy already has what he wanted, his appetite is full,” he said.

According to Sos Hakobyan, in general, there is no such point when countries stand in the short-term or long-term range at the expense of the “other countries” peoples and do not move forward in an endless way of satisfying their interests. There is a very simple explanation for that. The story is cyclical in nature, what is possible today may not be possible tomorrow, therefore it is necessary to strengthen the positions as much as possible in order to withstand the attacks expected one day in a stronger way.

“Especially when you are a small country with extremely limited resources, which lost the war, the only chance to maintain your sovereignty is to fight in the long run under an allied relationship with a larger country with overlapping interests.

Now attention, there is a very important circumstance. In order to be “interesting” to the big, powerful countries, you have to have ambitious interests that you are fighting for, the satisfaction of which, even in the long run, is in the interests of the big country, for which the latter is ready to help the small country develop its security and economic capabilities.

Taking all this into account, let me ask you a question that the country, not counting the enemies, has greater interests մեր presence in our region, Artsakh. Maybe the country that has peacekeepers in Artsakh.

Add another circumstance to this. As a result of the West-Russia energy conflict, Azerbaijan has become a highly desirable ally of the EU, a very important ally for the United States. Under these conditions, the interests of Artsakh’s Artsakh Armenians become a small, impossible headache for the West.

And our authorities are trying to clean their feet dipped in their sewage to the Russian presence, they refuse Artsakh, agreeing with the 5 points of Azerbaijan, in fact they see it as part of Azerbaijan.

With all this, we can find ourselves in the status of a drug addict who, because of his uselessness, is no longer of interest to his close friends or distant relatives.

As a result, we will have two Turkish states purely geographical, which, by constantly increasing the dose of drugs, will at best lead us to a community status in the Ararat region, in Russia and in the west.

“This is the path we are still firmly following …,” said Sos Hakobyan.



