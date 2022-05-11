“We have lost our love for each other, our trust in justice, in these crucial moments when there is widespread devaluation, from people to the homeland and national ideas. During the discussion of cultural figures, the director of the Sos Sargsyan Hamazgayin Theater Arman Navasardyan called.

Speaking about Artsakh, he said ․ “Artsakh is our national dignity for me. The people of Artsakh are my sister and my brother, one of us. Without Artsakh we will not be able to live either in Armenia or abroad. No matter how much they run away, they go, but what is it like to live with a bent spine, looking at the shy ground? ” He called on our compatriots from the Diaspora to return to Armenia. Arman Navasardyan was indignant, they are not ashamed, they separate Karabakh and Artsakh. Then he confessed that he had lost the opportunity to dream, he could not see tomorrow ․ “We must understand that this fight is not a fight of the present, of the past, but of the future. Our future is vague. The violation of national values ​​would lead to this. It was not a surprise for me, this was going to happen. “

Tat Tat Harutyunyan