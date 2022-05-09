Home Armenia Artsakh is an irreversible point for us, we can not reconcile with... Armenia Artsakh is an irreversible point for us, we can not reconcile with this situation in any way, the war is still going on. Hakob Ter-Khachaturyan |: Morning By Thomas Delong - May 9, 2022 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsAppLinkedinReddItEmail Artsakh is an irreversible point for us, we can not reconcile with this situation in any way, the war is still going on. Hakob Ter-Khachaturyan |: Aravot – News from Armenia RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Armenia Photovoltaic stations are being installed in the border Berd community Morning Armenia Threatening to use violence, he tried to hit the police on the head Morning Armenia “BMW” and “Mitsubishi Pajero” cars collided. Died in one passenger seat of a BMW car Morning Recent Posts Quentin Tarantino cinema vandalized in George Floyd murder protests – Armenian News Not suitable for pedagogical activity. KGMSN condemns anti-pedagogical manifestations | Morning Iranian teen shocks chess grandmaster Magnus Carlsen to win $14,000 prize All The Details From Rihanna & A$AP Rocky’s Night With Ex Drake! The pandemic gets political Most Popular Mike Tyson Not Charged For The Plane Incident Mike Tyson won't be charged in connection with an incident on an airplane last month, the San Mateo County (California) District Attorney announced Tuesday. "We... Operation Mincemeat: A Short Review Operation Mincemeat looks like a proper British spy drama and for the most part, well, it is. It’s based on the true story of... The struggle for the name continues, there is no despair. “Homeland” A video was published on the Facebook page of the "Homeland" party."The struggle for the name continues, there is no despair. The struggle... The company of the NA Chief of Staff signed 13 contracts with state bodies... In 2022, "Argavand Furniture" LLC, owned by the Chief of Staff of the National Assembly Vahan Naribekyan, signed a total of 13 contracts with... “We are fighting for the homeland, and every price is worth paying for that... Taron Manukyan, the son of Gegham Manukyan, a deputy of the NA "Armenia" faction, has been arrested, lawyer Abgar Poghosyan wrote on his Facebook...