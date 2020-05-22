Artsakh hero Arkadi Ter-Tadevosyan celebrates 81st anniversary of birth – Panorama

Renowned Armenian commander, Artsakh liberation battle hero Arkadi Ter-Tadevosyan is celebrating his 81st birthday on May 22.

Nicknamed Komandos, Ter-Tadevosyan is finest generally known as being the commander of Shushi liberation in May 1992.

He served in Afghanistan the place he earned the nickname Mountain Fox. He continued his navy service in East Germany, Czechoslovakia and Belarus, and likewise served as a lecturer on the Armenian State Agrarian University.

With the breakup of the Soviet Union and the brewing battle in Nagorno-Karabakh, Ter-Tadevosyan took half in organizing in 1990 the protection of Armenian villages straddling the borders of Azerbaijan. He joined the Sasuntsi Davit Detachment to defend villages from fixed assaults launched by Azerbaijani militants.

Ter-Tadevosyan was awarded the rank of Major General for his accomplishments through the Nagorno-Karabakh War in 1992. He additionally obtained the Order of the Combat Cross. Artsakh President Bako Sahakyan awarded him with the Order of the Golden Eagle and the title of Hero of Artsakh on the 17th anniversary of liberation of Shushi in 2009.