Artsakh has proved its ability in recent years – Foreign Ministry spox – Panorama

“In recent years, Artsakh has proved its ability to organize the social and political life of the country, to ensure the security of its population, as well as to assume international obligations, particularly towards the promotion of democracy and human rights,” Armenian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Anna Naghdalyan informed a rundown on Wednesday, September 2 commemorated as the Artsakh Republic Day.

She highlighted that individuals of Artsakh have actually mandated their democratically chosen authorities to represent their interests in the worldwide arena and, to start with, in the peace procedure.

“The government has also been authorized to guarantee the comprehensiveness of Artsakh’s security system, to ensure appropriate internal and external conditions for the normal development and prosperity of the country,” Naghdalyan included.

Naghdalyan guaranteed that they have close cooperation with their Artsakh equivalents at various levels, and are all set to take constant actions for the advancement of the cooperation.