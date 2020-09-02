Artsakh has made its choice; it will never be part of Azerbaijan again – Serzh Sargsyan – Panorama

Former President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan has sent out a congratulatory message congratulating on the pan-Armenian vacation -Artsakh Independence Day As the Office of the previous president reports, the message checks out as follows:

“On September 2, 1991, the Armenians in Artsakh, who dealt with security obstacles, made a choice to state Artsakh an independent state in a little part of their historic homeland in line with the legal and global standards in force at that time. They were aware that they were going to pay too a lot for that choice, which was all backed by Armenians worldwide. At the expense of their kids’s lives, dealing with the scaries and deprivations of war, our individuals heroically protected the Artsakh- based Armenians’ ideal to live separately, easily and with self-respect.

We all went through that brave course together. “Together we started an across the country objective of constructing the newborn independent statehood and guaranteeing the well- being of the Armenians inArtsakh These were difficult years of battle, from the development of the Defense Army to the development of state organizations and the enhancement of Artsakh population’s living requirements.

Today we can with confidence specify that we stood the test of freedom war with honor, and our state- structure efforts were …