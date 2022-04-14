We are in the most difficult period of our history, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Artsakh Republic Davit Babayan stated at the special sitting of the Artsakh Parliament.

“The question of the future of our people, our statehood is before us, we must realize this bravely. “The fate of not only Artsakh, but also the Armenian statehood and the Armenian people is being decided,” said the Artsakh Foreign Minister, emphasizing that this sense of responsibility should not leave us.



Referring to the discussions on the status bars of Artsakh, Davit Babayan mentioned that we have no other bars, we have red lines.

“Violation of these red lines will lead to a tragedy, because Artsakh has a future within Azerbaijan, one future – genocide,” he stressed.

The Artsakh Foreign Minister also stated that after the loss of Artsakh, the existence of the Republic of Armenia will be decided.

“There will be no Republic of Armenia ․ It will be a matter of time. “This issue will be resolved very soon, naturally, to the detriment of the Armenian people,” he said.

Davit Babayan also touched upon the idea of ​​peace, emphasizing that no one can oppose it, but peace in the current reality must mean balance for the Armenian side.

“That balance must be maintained. It is possible to do that because there is no ideal peace. But it is possible to maintain stability through balance. All countries go for it. “Those opportunities exist, they really exist,” he said.

Now the goal of the Artsakh Republic, according to the Foreign Minister, is to save what is left of Artsakh, for that all the necessary steps will be taken in the diplomatic field.