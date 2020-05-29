Artsakh foreign minister reappointed – Panorama

By the decree of Artsakh Republic President-elect Arayik Harutyunyan, Masis Mayilyan has been reappointed as Artsakh Foreign Minister, the president himself revealed at a web based information convention on Friday.

Harutyunyan stated he had mentioned completely different types of cooperation with Mayilyan, a runner-up on the March presidential elections.

“I’m obliged to cooperate with him. Of course, I need to say that our relationships have been very heat. At this section, we have now determined that he’ll proceed to carry the submit of Artsakh’s foreign minister. I need to thank Masis Mayilyan for accepting the provide of cooperation,” the Artsakh chief stated.