Artsakh foreign minister hosts newly appointed ICRC mission chief – Armenian News

The foreign minister of Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) on Friday received a delegation led by Bertrand Lamon, the newly appointed head of the Stepanakert Office of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC).

According to an official press release summing up the meeting, Lamon briefed Masis Mayilyan on the mission’s planned programs for the near future.

The miniister, for his part, expressed his willingness to offer the best possible support to the ICRC’s activities in the country, stressing the importance of its humanitarian efforts.