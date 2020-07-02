Artsakh FM sent thank-you letters to a group of members of the U.S. Congress – Panorama

Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Artsakh Republic Masis Mayilian sent thank-you letters to a group of members of the U.S. Congress, press department at the foreign ministry reported.

The Fminister noted with gratitude that in continuation of the meetings held in Washington in October 2019 and the assurances, the members of Congress exert consistent efforts to ensure a continued humanitarian assistance by the United States to the post-war rehabilitation of the Republic of Artsakh.

“Throughout the past decades, the assistance helped address various urgent humanitarian needs, and consequences of the devastating aggression by Azerbaijan. In particular, the American support of the HALO Trust’s effective and efficient activities in war-affected areas allowed the international humanitarian mine-clearance organization to neutralize tens of thousands of landmines and other deadly remnants of the aggression,” Masis Mayilian noted.

The Foreign Minister expressed hope that the ongoing and enhanced humanitarian assistance from the United States to the Republic of Artsakh would help both countries to continue enforcing regional stability and security, as well as to provide basic humanitarian needs to the citizens of the Republic of Artsakh.

Masis Mayilian also congratulated the members of Congress on the USA Independence Day, noting that through the duration of its independent history, the United States has been at the forefront of defending the values of freedom and democracy, which inspired many nations across the globe, including the Republic of Artsakh, to rise and struggle for his or her inalienable rights and liberties.