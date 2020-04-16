Artsakh deprived of international assistance amid the fight against novel Coronavirus pandemic – NKR MFA – Panorama

“Artsakh Republic share your view of the UN Secretary-General that the life of every person should be at the centre of the collective efforts of the international community in combatting the novel Coronavirus pandemic,” the Artsakh overseas mentioned ina launched assertion. According to it solely guided by the precept of “no one is left behind” will humanity be capable to stand up to this check with dignity. “For the Republic of Artsakh, which has been in conflict with Azerbaijan for three decades, the fight against the novel Coronavirus pandemic is becoming particularly acute given the fact that, due to the conflict, the people of Artsakh are deprived of international assistance,” reads the assertion.

“We are satisfied that in this crucial interval, any makes an attempt to take benefit of the state of affairs brought on by the pandemic to attain slim political targets, pose a menace to the complete international neighborhood and deserve the strongest condemnation. And, on the opposite, unity and solidarity of all mankind in the face of a typical and cruel enemy will enable to not solely win this battle, but additionally strengthen the spirit of co-operation, that may make this world safer and extra affluent.

In this regard, we hope that specialised international organizations, particularly the World Health Organization, will present assistance to Artsakh in the fight against coronavirus, which is able to contribute to the total efforts to beat this world problem,” the assertion concluded.