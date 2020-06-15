Artsakh deploys rapid COVID-19 test kits at border crossings – Panorama

Authorities in Artsakh have setup test laboratories at all five border crossings from the country in order to test landings for Covid-19, based on the Information Headquarters of Artsakh. As the origin detailed, guests can obtain a rapid test if they have simply no test outcomes for polymerase chain response (PCR) or even rapid tests.

The price of the services is seven,000 to become paid with a payment airport terminal placed at the labratories. It will be noted that will from June 15, just citizens getting the entry grant by the Country’s Commandant plus negative test results may enter the nation.