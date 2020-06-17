Artsakh Defense Ministry denies Azerbaijani claims of firing at a village – Panorama

Artsakh Defense Ministry denies Azerbaijani claims of ceasefire violation by the Armenian forces. The Azerbaijani Ordu.az news outlet alleged the Armenian forces fired 60-mm mortars toward Ghapanlu village in Azerbaijan’s Terter region, targeting a civilian truck.

“The report is not true,” the ministry said in a released statement.

“The Defense Army frontline units strictly adhere to the ceasefire regime and call on the Azerbaijani side to refrain from steps to artificially destabilize the situation, otherwise the Azerbaijani side will bear the whole responsibility for the consequences,” the statement added.