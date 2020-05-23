Artsakh Defense Army thwarts Azerbaijani commando raid – Armenian News

The Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) army on Friday efficiently obstructed a tried Azerbaijani commando raid targeting a defense message of an armed forces system on the nation’s area.

The frontline class of the Defense Army pressed back the opponent to the beginning placements after determining their maneuvers. The Artsakh Defense Ministry reports no losses by the Armenian side.

In a main declaration launched after the event, the Ministry hired Azerbaijan to avoid the strategies possibly rising the circumstance, or else assuring that the whole duty for future frontline stress will certainly drop upon that nation’s management.