Artsakh Defense Army shots down Azerbaijani Orbiter 3 drone – Panorama

On July 18, at 06:38 the the air defense units of the Artsakh Defense Army shot down Azerbaijani Orbiter 3 drone on a surveillance mission in the north-eastern direction, the Artsakh Defense Army reported on Saturday.
The frontline units of the Defense Army continue the full control on the frontline and ensure the reliable protection of the air space and land borders of the republic, the source said.
Տեքստում սխալ կամ վրիպակ նկատելու դեպքում, ուղարկեք խմբագրին հաղորդագրություն` նշելով տվյալ սխալը, այնուհետև սեղմելով Ctrl-Enter: