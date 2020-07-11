Artsakh Defense Army refutes Azerbaijani reports about the ‘death’ of a soldier – Panorama

The Nagorno-Karabakh Defense Army refuted on Saturday the report of Azerbaijani armiya.az news portal, claiming that an Artsakh soldier was killed by his fellow serviceman.

As the statement released by the press service at the ministry said, the news portal reported on July 11 about the death of an Artsakh serviceman in as yet not known circumstances. The source later alleged the soldier was killed by a fellow servicemen ‘on grounds of personal enmity’.

“The Defense Ministry of the Artsakh Republic informs that the report does not correspond to reality and calls on local media outlets to ignore the false publications periodically released by the above-mentioned Azerbaijani propaganda source,” the statement said, calling to check out exclusively the official newsfeed of the ministry while covering news in the army.