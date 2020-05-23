Artsakh defense army fully controls the situation on the frontline – Panorama

Azerbaijani army breached the ceasefire alongside the Artsakh-Azerbaijan Line of Contact round 180 instances in the previous week. In the interval from might 17 to 23, the adversary fired greater than 3,000 photographs in the direction of the Armenian defense positions from firearms of various calibers, the Artsakh Defense Ministry reported.

Apart from the talked about breaches, Azerbaijani armed forces tried a subversive assault on one in every of the fight positions of a army base of the the Defense Army. As the press division at the Artsakh Defense Ministry reported, the frontline models of the Defense Army detected the development of the Azerbaijani particular models and thwarted them, inflicting losses. During the capturing, the Defense Army suffered no losses, the supply stated.

“The frontline units of the Defense Army continue controlling the situation on the frontline and taking necessary measures for the reliable protection of combat positions,” the assertion added.



