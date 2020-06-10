Artsakh-Cyprus parliamentary friendship group formed – Armenian News

The National Assembly of Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) and the House of Representatives of Cyprus have agreed on growing and deepening cooperation within the frameworks of a parliamentary friendship group.

The determination was made earlier at this time at a working discussions attended by the heads of standing committees and the leaders of parliamentary factions.

Opening the assembly, President of the Nagorno-Karabakh National Assembly Artur Tovmasyan introduced the plan for creating the cooperation platform.

The framework of partnership entails members of the Cypriot parliament, municipality officers, and famend politicians and students, based on an official press launch.

“To shift the cooperation into the practical domain, I find it important to form a friendship framework with Cyprus in Artsakh under the umbrella of the Artsakh parliament,” Tovmasyan stated in his handle.

Announcing the members of the just lately launched physique, the parliament speaker additionally expressed hope that it will likely be expanded sooner or later, contributing to each the worldwide recognition of Artsakh and the tightening of the relations with Cyprus.

Summing up his speech, Tovmasyan prolonged his phrases of appreciation and gratitude to the National Assembly and the Foreign Ministry of Artsakh, in addition to the European Armenian Federation for Justice and Democracy and the Armenian National Committee of Cyprus for a useful help to the initiative.