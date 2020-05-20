Artsakh army successfully tests combat drone, serial production expected – Panorama

The Artsakh army has successfully checked a combat unmanned airborne car (UAV) throughout the last stage of test at the Tigranakert training school on Tuesday.

The combat drone is created and also improved by Artsakh professionals, consisting of those from the Defense Army, the Artsakh Defense Ministry’s press solution reported.

It runs individually of numerous placing systems, has high ability to move and also striking capability and also is simple to manage.

Serial production of combat drones is expected to release in Artsakh in the following couple of months and also the gadgets will certainly be extensively made use of in the protection system.

Artsakh Defense Minister, Commander of the Defense Army, Major-General Jalal Harutyunyan and also various other leading armed forces police officers directly examined the tests.