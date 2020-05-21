Artsakh army soldier arrested in death of fellow serviceman – Panorama

A younger sergeant of the Artsakh Defense Army has actually been arrested in the death of his fellow serviceman as component of a criminal instance released by the Investigative Committee.

As reported previously, soldier Henrik Aramyan, 20, endured deadly gunfire injuries in the armed forces message of an eastern armed forces device on Tuesday, at around 8: 32 pm.

The arrested soldier, whose identification is not divulged, is believed of dedicating a murder out of hooliganism under Part 2.10 of Article 104 of Armenia’s Criminal Code, the Investigative Committee stated in a declaration.

An initial probe is underway.