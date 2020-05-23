Artsakh army prevents sabotage infiltration attempt by Azerbaijan – Panorama

On May 22, Azerbaijani armed forces tried a subversive assault on one of many fight positions of a army base of the Artsakh Republic Defense Army. As the press division on the Artsakh Defense Ministry reported, the frontline models of the Defense Army detected the development of the Azerbaijani particular models and thwarted them, inflicting losses. During the taking pictures, the protection Army suffered no losses, the supply stated.

“The Artsakh Defense Army urges the Azerbaijani side to refrain from unpromising tactic to artificially escalate the situation,” the assertion stated, including Azerbaijan will in any other case bear the total accountability of the penalties of the escalation on the frontline.