Artsakh Airfest to be held once the pandemic is over – Panorama

Artsakh Airfest will be delayed this year due to the Covid-19pandemic The choice was revealed on Friday by Tigran Chibukhchyan, the co- creator of Yell, Extreme Park Company and co- author of Artsakh Airfest.

During the conference with Artsakh Minister of Economy and Industrial Infrastructures Levon Grigoryan, Chibukhchyan revealed hope, that the celebration will be held once the pandemic is reversed. This year, the audience will delight in more demonstrative flights of aircrafts and paragliding, Chibukhchyan stated.

Artsakh Airfest is a yearly air celebration to promote tourist and air travel in Artsakh arranged by Artsakh RepublIc Ministry of Economy and Industrial Infrastructures, the ministry of culture, youth affairs and tourist, Yell Extreme Park, Sky Ball and Sky Club” Paragliding ClubArmenia