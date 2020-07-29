Artix CL750 Foldable Noise Isolating On Ear Headphones Wired with Microphone and Volume Control, Stereo Head Phones Corded with Adjustable Headband for Computer, Laptop and Cell Phone (Black/Red)



Price: $24.99

(as of Jul 29,2020 17:58:20 UTC – Details)

Product Description

BUILT-IN MIC AND CONTROLS: features like volume & voice controls, pause/play capabilities, answer/end call functions, and an inline microphone give complete control over your listening experience with this wired headset.

GREAT FIT FOR ALL: Adjustable headband provides an ultra-comfortable fit for adults, teens and children from 11 years and up – Artix CL750 will become your go to basic headphones with cord for the entire family: perfect computer headphones for dad, great headphones for music for mom and school headphones for kids

UNIVERSAL COMPATIBILITY & TANGLE-PROOF CORD: Artix compact headphones with their long cord are designed with a 3.5mm jack that fits all standard Android phones, and most iPhones. They could be compatible even with your piano or guitar. The tear-resistant construction ensures these durable headphones are child-proof, even when your kids are yanking on the cable!

STEREO SOUND WITHOUT EXTRANEOUS NOISE: While cushioned ear cups block out ambient noise, enjoy crisp and powerful acoustics of Artix’s bass sound. Get ready for Artix CL750 to be your best headphones for airplane, school, work and more.